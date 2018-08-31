United Internet (UTDI) Given a €65.00 Price Target at UBS Group

United Internet (ETR:UTDI) has been assigned a €65.00 ($75.58) price target by research analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday, www.boersen-zeitung.de reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 42.20% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on UTDI. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of United Internet in a research note on Friday, June 15th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €61.00 ($70.93) price target on United Internet and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 15th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €68.00 ($79.07) price objective on United Internet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 14th. Commerzbank set a €63.00 ($73.26) price objective on United Internet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €64.00 ($74.42) price objective on United Internet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €59.35 ($69.01).

Shares of UTDI stock opened at €45.71 ($53.15) on Friday. United Internet has a 12 month low of €37.80 ($43.95) and a 12 month high of €59.80 ($69.53).

United Internet Company Profile

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider. It operates through Access and Applications segments. The Access segment offers landline and mobile Internet access products; and related applications, including home networks, online storage, telephony, and video-on-demand or IPTV.

