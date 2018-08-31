United Internet (UTDI) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

United Internet (ETR: UTDI) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

8/29/2018 – United Internet was given a new €56.00 ($65.12) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/23/2018 – United Internet was given a new €75.00 ($87.21) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/22/2018 – United Internet was given a new €58.00 ($67.44) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/20/2018 – United Internet was given a new €49.00 ($56.98) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/20/2018 – United Internet had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

8/20/2018 – United Internet was given a new €53.00 ($61.63) price target on by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/16/2018 – United Internet was given a new €58.00 ($67.44) price target on by analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/14/2018 – United Internet was given a new €49.00 ($56.98) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/14/2018 – United Internet was given a new €60.00 ($69.77) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/13/2018 – United Internet was given a new €61.00 ($70.93) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/13/2018 – United Internet had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

8/13/2018 – United Internet was given a new €63.00 ($73.26) price target on by analysts at equinet AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/13/2018 – United Internet was given a new €65.00 ($75.58) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/8/2018 – United Internet was given a new €64.00 ($74.42) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/2/2018 – United Internet was given a new €58.00 ($67.44) price target on by analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/25/2018 – United Internet was given a new €58.00 ($67.44) price target on by analysts at Commerzbank AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/23/2018 – United Internet was given a new €49.00 ($56.98) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/18/2018 – United Internet had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

7/6/2018 – United Internet was given a new €52.00 ($60.47) price target on by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/5/2018 – United Internet was given a new €65.00 ($75.58) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of UTDI stock opened at €44.69 ($51.97) on Friday. United Internet AG has a 12 month low of €37.80 ($43.95) and a 12 month high of €59.80 ($69.53).

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider. It operates through Access and Applications segments. The Access segment offers landline and mobile Internet access products; and related applications, including home networks, online storage, telephony, and video-on-demand or IPTV.

