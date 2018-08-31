United Natural Foods Inc (UNFI) Receives $44.05 Average PT from Brokerages

United Natural Foods Inc (NASDAQ:UNFI) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $44.05.

UNFI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Natural Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, June 8th. Loop Capital set a $61.00 target price on shares of United Natural Foods and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 7th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $53.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 21st. ValuEngine raised United Natural Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 18th. Finally, Stephens cut their price target on United Natural Foods from $51.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 7th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV raised its holdings in United Natural Foods by 4,166.2% during the second quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 6,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 5,916 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its holdings in United Natural Foods by 3,013.3% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 144,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 139,876 shares in the last quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in United Natural Foods during the second quarter worth approximately $207,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in United Natural Foods during the second quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, HPM Partners LLC bought a new stake in United Natural Foods during the second quarter worth approximately $223,000.

NASDAQ UNFI traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $35.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 574,460. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. United Natural Foods has a 52 week low of $31.84 and a 52 week high of $52.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.27.

United Natural Foods (NASDAQ:UNFI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 6th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.11. United Natural Foods had a net margin of 1.72% and a return on equity of 9.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. United Natural Foods’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that United Natural Foods will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

About United Natural Foods

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three divisions: Wholesale, Retail, and Manufacturing and Branded Products. The Wholesale division offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care products.

