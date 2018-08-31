United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS) Shares Sold by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P cut its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,579 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,899 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $111,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 2,857.1% in the 1st quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Signature Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 845.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.00% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

In other news, insider George Willis sold 4,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.34, for a total transaction of $523,218.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.92, for a total value of $203,864.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,512 shares of company stock worth $1,031,932 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

UPS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. UBS Group upgraded United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $128.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on United Parcel Service to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded United Parcel Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. United Parcel Service presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.99.

NYSE UPS opened at $122.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $105.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.57, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.54. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.45 and a 52 week high of $135.53.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $17.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.34 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 364.89% and a net margin of 7.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. equities analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 20th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 17th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 60.57%.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Further Reading: What are Closed-End Mutual Funds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.