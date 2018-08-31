United Services Automobile Association Boosts Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV)

United Services Automobile Association lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 2.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,013,944 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 74,867 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises about 0.6% of United Services Automobile Association’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $235,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,396,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,033,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,691,000 after buying an additional 407,629 shares during the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 706.5% during the 2nd quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 30,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,423,000 after buying an additional 27,136 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. now owns 7,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 2,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,856,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,205,000 after purchasing an additional 285,551 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $78.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,713,635. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $77.83 and a 1-year high of $80.25.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

