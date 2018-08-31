United Services Automobile Association Has $137.21 Million Stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR)

United Services Automobile Association grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 162.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,644,071 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,017,514 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association owned about 0.31% of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF worth $137,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IJR. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,296,000. Global X Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,065,000. Howland Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 5,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 97.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 62,820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,838,000 after acquiring an additional 31,059 shares during the period. Finally, Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 44,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960 shares during the period.

Shares of IJR traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $89.63. The stock had a trading volume of 20,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,453,267. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $67.40 and a one year high of $90.56.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

