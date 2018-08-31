United Services Automobile Association Has $71.23 Million Holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEF)

United Services Automobile Association raised its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 694,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 61,988 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association owned about 0.78% of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $71,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IEF. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8,169.5% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 730,774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,147,000 after purchasing an additional 721,937 shares during the period. Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $16,423,000. Afam Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12.8% during the first quarter. Afam Capital Inc. now owns 5,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the period. CI Global Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 180.4% during the first quarter. CI Global Investments Inc. now owns 13,671 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 8,796 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 88.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,344,460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $345,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567,704 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $102.77. 14,267 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,244,583. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $100.33 and a 1 year high of $108.81.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.1999 per share. This is a positive change from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 1st.

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

