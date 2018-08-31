United Technologies Co. (UTX) Receives $142.44 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $142.44.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 13th. ValuEngine cut shares of United Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

Get United Technologies alerts:

In other news, VP Charles D. Gill sold 14,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.43, for a total value of $1,944,809.65. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 55,029 shares in the company, valued at $7,507,606.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Robert J. Bailey sold 828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total transaction of $111,573.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,511 shares of company stock valued at $2,521,974 over the last 90 days. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BTR Capital Management Inc. increased its position in United Technologies by 0.4% during the second quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 92,105 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $11,516,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its position in United Technologies by 13.5% during the second quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 3,346 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. Ascension Asset Management LLC increased its position in United Technologies by 2.6% during the second quarter. Ascension Asset Management LLC now owns 15,775 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,972,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. FCG Advisors LLC increased its position in United Technologies by 12.3% during the second quarter. FCG Advisors LLC now owns 3,678 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC increased its position in United Technologies by 1.3% during the second quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC now owns 30,618 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,828,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UTX opened at $132.59 on Tuesday. United Technologies has a 52 week low of $109.10 and a 52 week high of $139.24. The company has a market cap of $107.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.12. United Technologies had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The firm had revenue of $16.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that United Technologies will post 7.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 17th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 16th. United Technologies’s payout ratio is 42.11%.

About United Technologies

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

Read More: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Receive News & Ratings for United Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.