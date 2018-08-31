Univar Inc (UNVR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.15 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Univar Inc (NYSE:UNVR) will announce $2.15 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Univar’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.11 billion to $2.18 billion. Univar posted sales of $2.05 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Friday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Univar will report full-year sales of $8.68 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.58 billion to $8.80 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $8.98 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $8.81 billion to $9.30 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Univar.

Univar (NYSE:UNVR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. Univar had a net margin of 2.19% and a return on equity of 19.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.22 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on UNVR. ValuEngine cut shares of Univar from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Univar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 18th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Univar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 6th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Univar from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Univar from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

NYSE:UNVR traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $27.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 298,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 896,279. The stock has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 20.06, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.21. Univar has a 1 year low of $25.54 and a 1 year high of $31.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Univar by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 94,667 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,627,000 after acquiring an additional 6,682 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in Univar by 78.8% in the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 176,862 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,641,000 after acquiring an additional 77,970 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in Univar by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 284,505 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,895,000 after acquiring an additional 39,896 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in Univar by 2,334.5% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 39,488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 37,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP bought a new stake in Univar in the 1st quarter worth $10,946,000. Institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

Univar Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and related services worldwide. It offers herbicides, fungicides, insecticides, seeds, micro and macro nutrients, horticultural products, fertilizers, and feeds; storage, packaging, and logistics services for crop protection companies, storing chemicals, feed-grade materials, and seed and equipment parties; and pest control products and equipment.

