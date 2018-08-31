Universal Display (OLED) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Buy”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

OLED has been the subject of several other reports. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Universal Display in a research note on Monday, May 21st. They set a buy rating and a $136.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Universal Display from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Universal Display from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, August 11th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $150.00 target price on Universal Display and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Universal Display from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $174.80.

Shares of Universal Display stock opened at $121.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of 49.94 and a beta of 1.44. Universal Display has a 1-year low of $78.75 and a 1-year high of $209.00.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $56.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.64 million. Universal Display had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 22.76%. The company’s revenue was down 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Universal Display will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Investors of record on Saturday, September 15th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.88%.

In related news, Director Lawrence Lacerte sold 15,000 shares of Universal Display stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.51, for a total value of $1,792,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 348,950 shares in the company, valued at $41,703,014.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Rosemarie B. Greco sold 3,750 shares of Universal Display stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.15, for a total value of $368,062.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,050,205. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Universal Display by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,432 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Universal Display by 6.8% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,893 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in Universal Display by 46.5% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in Universal Display by 13.8% in the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 4,915 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Universal Display by 187.9% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 996 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. 72.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Universal Display

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in flat panel displays and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 22, 2018, it owned or had exclusive and co-exclusive licenses, or had sole license rights with respect to approximately 4,500 issued and pending patents worldwide.

