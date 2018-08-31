Upland Software Inc (UPLD) Insider Sells $29,950,090.00 in Stock

Upland Software Inc (NASDAQ:UPLD) insider Epm Live, Inc. sold 859,400 shares of Upland Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.85, for a total transaction of $29,950,090.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Epm Live, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 21st, Epm Live, Inc. sold 7,500 shares of Upland Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.93, for a total transaction of $261,975.00.

On Thursday, August 23rd, Epm Live, Inc. sold 14,653 shares of Upland Software stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.97, for a total transaction of $512,415.41.

On Thursday, August 16th, Epm Live, Inc. sold 70,846 shares of Upland Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.65, for a total transaction of $2,525,659.90.

On Thursday, August 9th, Epm Live, Inc. sold 45,601 shares of Upland Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.60, for a total transaction of $1,668,996.60.

On Monday, August 13th, Epm Live, Inc. sold 55,101 shares of Upland Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.32, for a total transaction of $2,001,268.32.

UPLD stock opened at $37.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Upland Software Inc has a fifty-two week low of $18.52 and a fifty-two week high of $38.30. The company has a market capitalization of $779.32 million, a P/E ratio of 45.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.37.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). Upland Software had a positive return on equity of 19.31% and a negative net margin of 12.92%. The company had revenue of $35.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.33) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.3% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that Upland Software Inc will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on UPLD. BidaskClub cut shares of Upland Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 22nd. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Upland Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $11.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Upland Software from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 29th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Upland Software from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Upland Software from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.08.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Upland Software by 247.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 89,890 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,089,000 after acquiring an additional 64,030 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Upland Software by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,726 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,016 shares during the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC raised its position in shares of Upland Software by 123.8% during the 2nd quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 247,514 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,507,000 after acquiring an additional 136,909 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Upland Software during the 2nd quarter valued at $258,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY bought a new stake in shares of Upland Software during the 2nd quarter valued at $182,000. Institutional investors own 52.26% of the company’s stock.

Upland Software Company Profile

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of information technology (IT), process excellence and operations, finance, professional services, and marketing.

