UPM-Kymmene (UPMKY) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UPM-Kymmene (OTCMKTS:UPMKY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “UPM-Kymmene Corporation is a global paper and forest products company. The Company is engaged in the production of paper, with an emphasis on the manufacture and sale of printing and writing papers. UPM is known as a modern and focused forest industry company. It consists of three Business Groups: Energy and Pulp, Paper, and Engineered Materials. The company’s main market areas are Europe and North America. UPM’s activities are centered in the European Union countries and North America, and Asia. The Company’s activities are based on close integration of raw materials, energy and production. Its vision is to be the front-runner in the new forest industry and to create value by offering competitive products and services to customers worldwide. “

Separately, ValuEngine cut UPM-Kymmene from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd.

OTCMKTS:UPMKY opened at $38.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $19.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.89, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. UPM-Kymmene has a 1-year low of $25.74 and a 1-year high of $38.33.

UPM-Kymmene (OTCMKTS:UPMKY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter. UPM-Kymmene had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 10.90%. equities research analysts forecast that UPM-Kymmene will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

UPM-Kymmene Company Profile

UPM-Kymmene Oyj operates in the forest-based bio industry. It operates through UPM Biorefining, UPM Energy, UPM Raflatac, UPM Specialty Papers, UPM Paper ENA, UPM Plywood, and Other Operations divisions. The company provides eucalyptus, birch, and softwood pulp grades for tissue, specialty, graphic papers, and packaging; wood-based renewable diesel and naphtha for fuel distributors and transportation industries; and sawn timber for joinery, packaging, distribution, and construction industries.

