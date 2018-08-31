US Bancorp DE Has $4.78 Million Holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (SDY)

US Bancorp DE lowered its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 51,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,526 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $4,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. People s United Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 22.4% in the second quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 5,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 933.7% in the second quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 41.3% in the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 8,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577 shares during the period. Loudon Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 11.6% in the second quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 5,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 8.5% in the second quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC now owns 10,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SDY opened at $98.20 on Friday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $87.95 and a 52 week high of $98.89.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

