US Bancorp DE Reduces Stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (PXF)

US Bancorp DE decreased its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF) by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 104,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,540 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned 0.36% of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF worth $4,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BHK Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 47.4% during the 2nd quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151 shares during the period. HC Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $436,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 91.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 13,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 6,343 shares during the period. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. increased its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 29.0% in the second quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 1,301,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,883,000 after acquiring an additional 292,505 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA PXF opened at $43.22 on Friday. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF has a twelve month low of $41.57 and a twelve month high of $48.75.

