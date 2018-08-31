US Equity Cumulative Dividends Fund-Series 2027 (IDIV) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.12 Per Share

US Equity Cumulative Dividends Fund-Series 2027 (NYSEARCA:IDIV) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share on Tuesday, September 4th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 30th. This is an increase from US Equity Cumulative Dividends Fund-Series 2027’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

NYSEARCA IDIV opened at $13.28 on Friday. US Equity Cumulative Dividends Fund-Series 2027 has a 12-month low of $13.13 and a 12-month high of $14.49.

