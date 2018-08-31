Valmont Industries, Inc. (VMI) Shares Bought by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Valmont Industries were worth $2,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMI. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,444,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $211,299,000 after purchasing an additional 127,234 shares during the last quarter. Robecosam AG increased its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 81.0% in the 1st quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 143,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,050,000 after purchasing an additional 64,402 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,877,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $274,645,000 after purchasing an additional 52,961 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 64.8% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 125,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,310,000 after purchasing an additional 49,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 140,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,229,000 after purchasing an additional 31,481 shares during the last quarter. 85.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:VMI opened at $139.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $135.35 and a fifty-two week high of $176.35. The stock has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.01.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.04. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 3.74% and a return on equity of 13.89%. The business had revenue of $682.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.01 EPS. equities analysts expect that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VMI. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Valmont Industries from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of Valmont Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood downgraded shares of Valmont Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.00.

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, and composite structures and components for the lighting and traffic, wireless communication, and roadway safety industries.

