ValuEngine Downgrades QCR (QCRH) to Sell

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of QCR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 28th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of QCR in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.60.

Shares of NASDAQ QCRH opened at $43.45 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. QCR has a 52-week low of $39.85 and a 52-week high of $49.70. The company has a market capitalization of $689.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.38.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.02). QCR had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 20.84%. The firm had revenue of $41.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.58 million. research analysts expect that QCR will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other QCR news, CEO Thomas D. Budd sold 856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total value of $42,372.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $200,227.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 8.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCRH. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of QCR in the fourth quarter valued at $249,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of QCR during the first quarter valued at about $527,000. Exchange Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of QCR during the first quarter valued at about $819,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of QCR by 21.5% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 81,122 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,638,000 after purchasing an additional 14,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of QCR by 7.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 21,939 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 56.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About QCR

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. Its deposit products include noninterest and interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered time deposits.

