ValuEngine Upgrades Cheetah Mobile (CMCM) to Buy

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on CMCM. TheStreet cut shares of Cheetah Mobile from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, June 29th. Nomura raised shares of Cheetah Mobile from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cheetah Mobile currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.00.

Shares of CMCM opened at $10.05 on Tuesday. Cheetah Mobile has a one year low of $7.38 and a one year high of $18.18. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 3.30.

Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 20th. The software maker reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $1.30. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Cheetah Mobile had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 33.41%. The company’s revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMCM. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cheetah Mobile during the second quarter worth $2,054,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Cheetah Mobile by 139,084.5% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 135,009 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,805,000 after buying an additional 134,912 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Cheetah Mobile during the second quarter worth $1,097,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Cheetah Mobile during the first quarter worth $1,197,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Cheetah Mobile during the first quarter worth $944,000. 3.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cheetah Mobile

Cheetah Mobile Inc operates as a mobile Internet company worldwide. The company's utility products include Clean Master, a junk file cleaning, memory boosting, and privacy protection tool for mobile devices; Security Master, an anti-virus and security application for mobile devices; Battery Doctor, a power optimization tool for mobile devices; Cheetah Browser, a Web browser for PCs and mobile devices; CM Browser, a mobile browser to protect users from malicious threats; and CM Launcher, which provides personalized experience in using smart phones.

