ValuEngine Upgrades Rogers (ROG) to Buy

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Rogers (NYSE:ROG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on ROG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rogers from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. B. Riley reduced their price target on Rogers from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 1st.

NYSE:ROG opened at $138.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a current ratio of 4.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.82 and a beta of 1.44. Rogers has a 52-week low of $105.60 and a 52-week high of $184.00.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The electronics maker reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $214.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.33 million. Rogers had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 13.02%. Rogers’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. analysts anticipate that Rogers will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Marc J. Beulque sold 2,865 shares of Rogers stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.92, for a total transaction of $395,140.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,298 shares in the company, valued at $316,940.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey M. Grudzien sold 1,751 shares of Rogers stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.11, for a total value of $229,573.61. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,014,481.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Rogers during the first quarter worth about $111,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Rogers during the first quarter worth about $213,000. Global X Management Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rogers during the second quarter worth approximately $217,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rogers during the first quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rogers during the first quarter worth approximately $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.43% of the company’s stock.

About Rogers

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. The company's Advanced Connectivity Solutions segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless communications infrastructure, automotive, connected devices, wired infrastructure, consumer electronics, and aerospace/defense.

