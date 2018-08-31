Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIG) Shares Bought by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 155,166 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,826 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $15,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 695,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,697,000 after buying an additional 9,986 shares during the period. Cheviot Value Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 30.7% during the second quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC now owns 4,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Camden National Bank purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter valued at $1,002,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.0% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 608,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,851,000 after buying an additional 34,662 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 14.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 115,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,735,000 after buying an additional 14,779 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $109.08. 1,297 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 748,474. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $91.60 and a 1 year high of $109.79.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

