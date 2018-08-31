Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO) Short Interest Up 30.8% in August

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,634,008 shares, an increase of 30.8% from the July 31st total of 13,480,208 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,113,706 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $41.76 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $40.33 and a 52 week high of $50.99.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VWO. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 15.1% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.2% in the second quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 17,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 42,489 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares during the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 21.5% in the second quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 6,657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 102,322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

