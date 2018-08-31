Vanguard Health Care ETF (VHT) Shares Bought by Cheviot Value Management LLC

Cheviot Value Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,525 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 114.2% during the first quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 801 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the second quarter worth $138,000. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 76.1% during the first quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 877 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors bought a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the second quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Heritage Investors Management Corp bought a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the first quarter worth $210,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VHT opened at $176.97 on Friday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12-month low of $146.61 and a 12-month high of $177.50.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

