Vanguard Information Technology ETF (VGT) Stake Boosted by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 20.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 72,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,093 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $13,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VGT. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the second quarter worth about $109,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the second quarter worth about $161,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the first quarter valued at about $166,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the first quarter valued at about $167,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the second quarter valued at about $200,000.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Shares of VGT opened at $201.73 on Friday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $146.70 and a 12-month high of $203.07.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.