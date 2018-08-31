Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (VMBS) Receives Daily Media Impact Rating of 0.22

Press coverage about Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS) has trended somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. The research group identifies positive and negative news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF earned a media sentiment score of 0.22 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the exchange traded fund an impact score of 46.5054947691283 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Shares of NASDAQ:VMBS opened at $51.41 on Friday. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 12-month low of $50.79 and a 12-month high of $53.14.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.119 per share. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

