Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) Shares Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 2.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,051,129 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,592 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $163,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. United Services Automobile Association increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 66,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,427,000 after acquiring an additional 14,530 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $9,761,000. AGF Investments Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 42.6% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 4,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 293,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,720,000 after buying an additional 18,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merriman Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $3,127,000.

Shares of VB opened at $165.23 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $132.64 and a 12 month high of $166.03.

