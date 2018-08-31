Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) Shares Bought by MUFG Americas Holdings Corp

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) by 18.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,242 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,709 shares during the quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $1,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Finally, Private Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BND opened at $79.31 on Friday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52-week low of $78.30 and a 52-week high of $82.71.

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

