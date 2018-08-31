Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) Shares Bought by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 9.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,537 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,893 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $3,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 385.4% in the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the period. Interactive Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 125.4% in the second quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at about $109,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at about $140,000. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 43,378.1% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 153,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 152,691 shares during the period.

VTI stock opened at $150.01 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $124.52 and a 52 week high of $150.77.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

