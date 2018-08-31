Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) Stake Raised by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 401,094 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,440 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF worth $56,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 385.4% in the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 125.4% in the second quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 43,378.1% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 153,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 152,691 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VTI opened at $149.94 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $124.52 and a 1-year high of $150.77.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

