Vector Group Ltd (VGR) to Issue $0.40 Quarterly Dividend

Vector Group Ltd (NYSE:VGR) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 18th will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share on Thursday, September 27th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 17th.

Vector Group has a payout ratio of 372.1% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Vector Group to earn $0.72 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 222.2%.

Vector Group stock opened at $15.68 on Friday. Vector Group has a 1-year low of $15.36 and a 1-year high of $23.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -2.54, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.52 and a beta of 0.38.

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. Vector Group had a negative return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 4.75%. The company had revenue of $481.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $494.80 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. Vector Group’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that Vector Group will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Vector Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. ValuEngine cut Vector Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $27.00 price target on Vector Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th.

Vector Group Company Profile

Vector Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes in the United States. It operates through Tobacco, E-Cigarettes, and Real Estate segments. The company produces cigarettes in 109 combinations under the PYRAMID, EAGLE 20's, GRAND PRIX, LIGGETT SELECT, and EVE brand names, as well as USA and various partner brands, and private label brands.

