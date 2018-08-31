Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 3,074 Shares of Meridian Bancorp Inc (EBSB)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Meridian Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:EBSB) by 15.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,402 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,074 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Meridian Bancorp were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBSB. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Meridian Bancorp by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,379,452 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $68,095,000 after buying an additional 270,390 shares during the last quarter. Piermont Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Meridian Bancorp by 477.1% in the 1st quarter. Piermont Capital Management Inc. now owns 98,106 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,977,000 after buying an additional 81,106 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Meridian Bancorp by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,181,698 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $23,811,000 after buying an additional 269,126 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Meridian Bancorp by 297.0% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 89,311 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after buying an additional 66,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Meridian Bancorp by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 267,524 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $5,391,000 after buying an additional 8,423 shares during the last quarter. 67.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Meridian Bancorp alerts:

In other Meridian Bancorp news, Director James G. Sartori sold 19,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.48, for a total transaction of $386,716.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

EBSB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Meridian Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Meridian Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Meridian Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd.

Shares of Meridian Bancorp stock opened at $17.80 on Friday. Meridian Bancorp Inc has a 1 year low of $17.17 and a 1 year high of $21.85. The firm has a market cap of $970.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.74 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Meridian Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBSB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. Meridian Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 21.43%. The business had revenue of $43.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.80 million. sell-side analysts forecast that Meridian Bancorp Inc will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 17th. Meridian Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 21.05%.

Meridian Bancorp Profile

Meridian Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for East Boston Savings Bank that provides various financial products and services for individuals and businesses primarily in Essex, Middlesex, Norfolk, and Suffolk Counties, Massachusetts. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing demand deposits, such as checking accounts; interest-bearing demand accounts comprising NOW and money market accounts; savings accounts; and certificates of deposits, as well as commercial checking accounts.

Read More: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meridian Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:EBSB).

Receive News & Ratings for Meridian Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meridian Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.