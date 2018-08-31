Victory Capital Management Inc. Raises Stake in Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (LBAI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,648 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Lakeland Bancorp were worth $383,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT raised its holdings in Lakeland Bancorp by 2.1% in the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 2,035,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,403,000 after acquiring an additional 42,131 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Lakeland Bancorp by 43.3% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 35,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 10,582 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Lakeland Bancorp by 50.3% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 155,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,080,000 after acquiring an additional 51,913 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Lakeland Bancorp by 4.7% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 78,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Lakeland Bancorp by 10.2% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 132,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,629,000 after acquiring an additional 12,307 shares in the last quarter. 54.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lakeland Bancorp alerts:

LBAI stock opened at $19.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.06 and a twelve month high of $21.90. The company has a market cap of $899.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 0.83.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33. Lakeland Bancorp had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 9.99%. The company had revenue of $49.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.07 million. analysts predict that Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 6th were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. Lakeland Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 41.44%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on LBAI shares. Roth Capital set a $18.00 target price on shares of Lakeland Bancorp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. BidaskClub raised shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.50 price objective on shares of Lakeland Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Lakeland Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.17.

Lakeland Bancorp Company Profile

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that provides financial products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. It offers commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits; lending solutions, such as short and medium term loans, lines of credit, letters of credit, inventory and accounts receivable financing, real estate construction loans, mortgage loans, small business administration loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and equipment financing, as well as merchant credit card services; and Internet banking, mobile banking, wire transfer, night depository, and cash management services.

Recommended Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI).

Receive News & Ratings for Lakeland Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lakeland Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.