Victrex (VCT) Hits New 12-Month High at $3,276.00

Victrex plc (LON:VCT) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 3,276 ($42.26) and last traded at GBX 3,220 ($41.54), with a volume of 263224 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,168 ($40.87).

VCT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Peel Hunt upgraded Victrex to an “add” rating and upped their target price for the company from GBX 2,400 ($30.96) to GBX 2,850 ($36.76) in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,825 ($36.44) target price on shares of Victrex in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Victrex from GBX 1,600 ($20.64) to GBX 2,980 ($38.44) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. HSBC initiated coverage on Victrex in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a GBX 2,650 ($34.18) target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Victrex in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 2,501.18 ($32.26).

In other news, insider Jakob Sigurdsson purchased 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 3,072 ($39.63) per share, for a total transaction of £99,840 ($128,792.57). In the last quarter, insiders acquired 3,262 shares of company stock worth $10,020,788.

Victrex Company Profile (LON:VCT)

Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polymers worldwide. It operates through two segments, Victrex Polymer Solutions and Invibio Biomaterial Solutions. The company offers VICTREX PEEK polymer materials; and biomaterial solutions for use in spine, dental, trauma, knee, cardiovascular, and orthopedic applications.

