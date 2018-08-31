Virtus Investment Partners (VRTS) Cut to Hold at BidaskClub

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

VRTS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Virtus Investment Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $174.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Sandler O’Neill set a $140.00 target price on shares of Virtus Investment Partners and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Virtus Investment Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Virtus Investment Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.00.

Shares of VRTS opened at $128.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $924.07 million, a P/E ratio of 16.73, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.52. Virtus Investment Partners has a 1-year low of $103.81 and a 1-year high of $138.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 27.62 and a current ratio of 27.62.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The closed-end fund reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.02 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $132.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.07 million. Virtus Investment Partners had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 13.76%. Virtus Investment Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. analysts predict that Virtus Investment Partners will post 12.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRTS. Vulcan Value Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 106.9% in the second quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 533,272 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $69,475,000 after purchasing an additional 275,535 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 9.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,016,158 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $130,017,000 after purchasing an additional 86,152 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 183.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 93,920 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $12,017,000 after purchasing an additional 60,838 shares during the last quarter. New Amsterdam Partners LLC NY acquired a new position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners in the second quarter valued at $4,545,000. Finally, Gendell Jeffrey L acquired a new position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners in the first quarter valued at $1,106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.51% of the company’s stock.

About Virtus Investment Partners

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

