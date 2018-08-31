Vodafone Group (VOD) Given a GBX 200 Price Target at Cfra

Cfra set a GBX 200 ($2.58) price objective on Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the cell phone carrier’s stock.

VOD has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.22) price target (down from GBX 255 ($3.29)) on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Citigroup cut shares of Vodafone Group to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 270 ($3.48) price target on shares of Vodafone Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 210 ($2.71) price target on shares of Vodafone Group and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 235.50 ($3.04).

Get Vodafone Group alerts:

Shares of VOD traded down GBX 2.58 ($0.03) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 164.94 ($2.13). 45,821,277 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,020,000. Vodafone Group has a 52 week low of GBX 197.45 ($2.55) and a 52 week high of GBX 239.65 ($3.09).

In related news, insider Vittorio Colao sold 955,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 182 ($2.35), for a total value of £1,739,463.18 ($2,243,889.55).

About Vodafone Group

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's consumer products include mobile services, such as call, text, and data; broadband; television offerings and voice; mobile money services through M-pesa; Giga TV, an advanced digital service; and converged communication solutions, such as GigaKombi, Vodafone One Net Enterprise, Vodafone One, and Vodafone Meet Anywhere.

Read More: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.