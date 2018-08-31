Vodafone Group (VOD) Hits New 12-Month Low at $163.96

Vodafone Group plc (LON:VOD) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 163.96 ($2.12) and last traded at GBX 164.50 ($2.12), with a volume of 97817016 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 167.52 ($2.16).

A number of research analysts have issued reports on VOD shares. Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 255 ($3.29) target price on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 285 ($3.68) price target on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 250 ($3.22) price target on shares of Vodafone Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 11th. Barclays set a GBX 265 ($3.42) price target on shares of Vodafone Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 260 ($3.35) price target on shares of Vodafone Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 235.50 ($3.04).

In related news, insider Vittorio Colao sold 955,749 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 182 ($2.35), for a total value of £1,739,463.18 ($2,243,889.55).

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's consumer products include mobile services, such as call, text, and data; broadband; television offerings and voice; mobile money services through M-pesa; Giga TV, an advanced digital service; and converged communication solutions, such as GigaKombi, Vodafone One Net Enterprise, Vodafone One, and Vodafone Meet Anywhere.

