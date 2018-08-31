Vonovia (VNA) PT Set at €46.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Vonovia (ETR:VNA) has been assigned a €46.00 ($53.49) target price by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Friday. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 4.50% from the stock’s previous close.

VNA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank set a €44.00 ($51.16) price target on Vonovia and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a €41.00 ($47.67) price objective on Vonovia and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 14th. Nord/LB set a €46.00 ($53.49) price objective on Vonovia and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Warburg Research set a €46.00 ($53.49) price objective on Vonovia and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €49.00 ($56.98) price objective on Vonovia and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Vonovia presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €45.68 ($53.11).

Shares of Vonovia stock opened at €44.02 ($51.19) on Friday. Vonovia has a 12 month low of €32.29 ($37.55) and a 12 month high of €42.68 ($49.63).

Vonovia Company Profile

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated real estate company in Germany. The company operates through three segments: Rental, Value-Add Business, and Sales. It offers apartments; provides property-related services; and sells single units, and buildings or plots of land. As of December 31, 2017, it had a real estate portfolio comprising 344,586 residential units; 89,588 garages and parking spaces; and 3,888 commercial units, as well as managed 62,631 residential units for other owners.

