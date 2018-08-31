W Blair Waltrip Sells 50,000 Shares of Service Co. International (SCI) Stock

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Director W Blair Waltrip sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total transaction of $2,125,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 616,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,190,370. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

W Blair Waltrip also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Service Co. International alerts:

On Thursday, June 14th, W Blair Waltrip sold 1,400 shares of Service Co. International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total transaction of $49,700.00.

Shares of NYSE SCI opened at $41.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.97. Service Co. International has a 1 year low of $33.16 and a 1 year high of $42.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 30th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. Service Co. International had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 23.37%. The business had revenue of $796.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $792.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that Service Co. International will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a positive change from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.87%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Service Co. International by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 11,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares during the last quarter. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC bought a new position in Service Co. International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $161,000. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in Service Co. International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,274,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Service Co. International by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,291,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,742,000 after purchasing an additional 301,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Service Co. International by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 813,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,690,000 after purchasing an additional 10,599 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.61% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Service Co. International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.20.

Service Co. International Company Profile

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Service Co. International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Co. International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.