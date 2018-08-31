Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (WRE) Holdings Raised by Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC

Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC raised its position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 776,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 96,323 shares during the period. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust makes up approximately 1.2% of Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC’s holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust were worth $24,932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 4.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,870,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $238,724,000 after acquiring an additional 299,981 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 8.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,969,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $120,392,000 after buying an additional 305,943 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 10.7% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,752,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,470,000 after buying an additional 265,248 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 3.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,890,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,620,000 after buying an additional 65,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resolution Capital Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 57.7% in the second quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 1,654,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,183,000 after buying an additional 605,070 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Washington Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on WRE shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Friday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.20.

Shares of NYSE WRE traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.57. The company had a trading volume of 1,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,702. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.34 and a beta of 0.78. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $24.92 and a 1 year high of $33.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10. The business had revenue of $86.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.06 million. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 1.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.93%.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Washington REIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington DC market. The Company's portfolio of 48 properties consists of approximately 6.1 million square feet of commercial space and 4,268 multifamily apartment units. These 48 properties consist of 19 office properties, 16 retail centers and 13 multifamily properties.

Further Reading: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE).

Receive News & Ratings for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.