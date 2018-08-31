Watsco (WSO) Earning Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Accern Reports

Headlines about Watsco (NYSE:WSO) have trended somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Watsco earned a coverage optimism score of 0.06 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the construction company an impact score of 46.3034798026975 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

These are some of the media stories that may have effected Accern’s scoring:

Get Watsco alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WSO shares. Seaport Global Securities lowered Watsco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Watsco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 18th. Longbow Research downgraded Watsco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Watsco from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Watsco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.14.

Shares of WSO stock opened at $174.56 on Friday. Watsco has a 1-year low of $141.90 and a 1-year high of $192.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a PE ratio of 31.85 and a beta of 0.75.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The construction company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by ($0.07). Watsco had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that Watsco will post 6.67 EPS for the current year.

About Watsco

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

See Also: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.