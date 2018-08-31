Wayfair Inc (W) Insider Sells $77,184.00 in Stock

Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) insider Edmond Macri sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.64, for a total value of $77,184.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,320. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Edmond Macri also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 21st, Edmond Macri sold 600 shares of Wayfair stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.32, for a total value of $73,392.00.

On Tuesday, July 24th, Edmond Macri sold 600 shares of Wayfair stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.34, for a total value of $74,004.00.

On Tuesday, July 17th, Edmond Macri sold 1,974 shares of Wayfair stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.45, for a total value of $235,794.30.

On Tuesday, July 3rd, Edmond Macri sold 600 shares of Wayfair stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.29, for a total value of $69,774.00.

On Tuesday, June 26th, Edmond Macri sold 600 shares of Wayfair stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.37, for a total value of $66,822.00.

On Tuesday, June 12th, Edmond Macri sold 600 shares of Wayfair stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.45, for a total value of $63,270.00.

W stock opened at $132.96 on Friday. Wayfair Inc has a 1-year low of $55.33 and a 1-year high of $135.82. The company has a market capitalization of $11.72 billion, a PE ratio of -47.49 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -2.47, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.04). Wayfair had a negative net margin of 6.28% and a negative return on equity of 31,507.11%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.26) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.4% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that Wayfair Inc will post -5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

W has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Wayfair in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Wayfair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley set a $105.00 price target on Wayfair and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Wayfair to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Wayfair to $118.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.82.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. United Services Automobile Association grew its position in Wayfair by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 6,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in Wayfair by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 7,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in Wayfair by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 4,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Wayfair by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its position in Wayfair by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 4,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

About Wayfair

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers approximately 10 million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers a selection of furniture, décor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal décor, and other home goods through its sites, such as Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, DwellStudio, Perigold, and Birch Lane.

