Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC. Common Stock (DISCA)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC. Common Stock (NASDAQ: DISCA) recently:

8/29/2018 – DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC. Common Stock was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Discovery is suffering from the loss of domestic subscribers. Escalated debt levels are a headwind for the company's financials. Moreover, integration costs related to Scripps acquisition is proving to be a drag on profitability. Shares of Discovery have underperformed the industry on a year-to-date basis. Nevertheless, Discovery currently holds the “second largest share of TV viewing” after NBC Universal. We are also encouraged by Discovery's joint venture with TEN for automotive media. In addition, growth in advertising and distribution revenues bode well for the company.”

8/21/2018 – DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC. Common Stock was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock.

8/17/2018 – DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC. Common Stock was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

8/17/2018 – DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC. Common Stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barrington Research. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock.

8/15/2018 – DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC. Common Stock had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $30.00 to $32.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/8/2018 – DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC. Common Stock had its price target lowered by analysts at Imperial Capital from $32.00 to $31.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/8/2018 – DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC. Common Stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock.

8/7/2018 – DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC. Common Stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Pivotal Research. They now have a $26.00 price target on the stock. They wrote, “We continue to rate Discovery stock Hold. Discovery Communications reported tepid underlying growth trends for 2Q18 with company-wide revenues were up +1% with adjusted OIBDA up +5%, both on a pro forma basis. Results were below our expectations, although these figures were in-line with StreetAccount consensus. Pro forma domestic ad revenues and distribution revenues were each only +1% during the quarter. Digital offerings were called out as supporting growth, indicating worse results for traditional TV- related ad revenue. Distribution revenues were impacted by subscriber losses, which the company characterized as continuing to decline by -5% (including a -3% decline for fully distributed networks). US Networks’ domestic OIBDA grew by +1% on pro forma combined basis.””

8/7/2018 – DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC. Common Stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barrington Research. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock.

7/30/2018 – DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC. Common Stock was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

7/25/2018 – DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC. Common Stock was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Discovery is expected to gain from the buyout of Scripps as its product portfolio has widened significantly. Going ahead, the transaction is expected to be accretive to the combined entity’s adjusted earnings and free cash flow in the very first year following closure. We are also encouraged by Discovery's joint venture with TEN for automotive media. In addition, growth in advertising and distribution revenues bode well for the company. The company has a mixed record of earnings surprises in recent quarters. However, the loss of domestic subscribers remains a major concern. High costs and escalated debt levels represent further challenges for the company's financials. Moreover, shares of Discovery have underperformed the industry on a year-to-date basis.”

7/19/2018 – DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC. Common Stock was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

7/18/2018 – DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC. Common Stock was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Discovery's loss of domestic subscribers remains a major concern. High costs and escalated debt levels represent further challenges for the company's financials. Moreover, shares of Discovery have underperformed the industry on a year-to-date basis. Nevertheless, the buyout of Scripps is positive for the company as its product portfolio has widened significantly. Going ahead, the transaction is expected to be accretive to the combined entity’s adjusted earnings and free cash flow in the very first year following closure. We are also encouraged by Discovery's joint venture with TEN for automotive media. In addition, growth in advertising and distribution revenues bode well for the company.”

7/18/2018 – DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC. Common Stock was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

7/10/2018 – DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC. Common Stock is now covered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

7/3/2018 – DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC. Common Stock had its price target raised by analysts at MKM Partners to $35.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:DISCA opened at $28.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $14.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.45. DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC. Common Stock has a 12-month low of $15.99 and a 12-month high of $29.72.

Get DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC Common Stock alerts:

DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC. Common Stock (NASDAQ:DISCA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.18). DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC. Common Stock had a negative net margin of 8.28% and a positive return on equity of 17.68%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. equities research analysts predict that DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC. Common Stock will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John C. Malone purchased 1,407,000 shares of DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC. Common Stock stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.44 per share, with a total value of $32,980,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 780,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,291,052.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DISCA. New South Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC. Common Stock by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,538,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,681,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290,860 shares during the last quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC. Common Stock by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,442,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,201,000 after acquiring an additional 492,464 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC. Common Stock in the 1st quarter valued at $44,747,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC. Common Stock by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,895,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,614,000 after acquiring an additional 54,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC. Common Stock by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,685,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,357,000 after acquiring an additional 8,647 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.33% of the company’s stock.

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through U.S. Networks, International Networks, and Education and Other segments. It owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, Velocity, Discovery Family Channel, Destination America, American Heroes Channel, Discovery Life, The Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

Featured Article: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE), For Valuing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC Common Stock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC Common Stock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.