Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Noble Energy (NBL)

Noble Energy (NYSE: NBL) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

8/29/2018 – Noble Energy is now covered by analysts at Barclays PLC. They set an “underweight” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock.

8/20/2018 – Noble Energy had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at KLR Group. They now have a $61.00 price target on the stock.

8/16/2018 – Noble Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $39.00 to $36.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

8/13/2018 – Noble Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $44.00 to $42.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/7/2018 – Noble Energy was given a new $46.00 price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/6/2018 – Noble Energy was downgraded by analysts at Mizuho from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $40.00 price target on the stock.

8/5/2018 – Noble Energy was given a new $43.00 price target on by analysts at TD Securities. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/3/2018 – Noble Energy was given a new $40.00 price target on by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/3/2018 – Noble Energy had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $44.00 price target on the stock.

7/23/2018 – Noble Energy is now covered by analysts at Mizuho. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock.

7/19/2018 – Noble Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group to $52.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/12/2018 – Noble Energy is now covered by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock.

7/10/2018 – Noble Energy is now covered by analysts at Bank of America Corp. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock.

7/5/2018 – Noble Energy is now covered by analysts at TD Securities. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock.

NYSE:NBL traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.92. 89,920 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,739,422. The company has a market cap of $14.60 billion, a PE ratio of 96.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.07. Noble Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.00 and a 52-week high of $37.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 3rd. The oil and gas development company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Noble Energy had a return on equity of 2.89% and a net margin of 19.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. analysts expect that Noble Energy, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 3rd. Noble Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 141.94%.

In other Noble Energy news, major shareholder Nbl Midstream, Llc sold 7,475,000 shares of Noble Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.03, for a total transaction of $134,774,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Gary W. Willingham sold 24,646 shares of Noble Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $924,225.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 194,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,299,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Noble Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of Noble Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $126,000. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Noble Energy by 656.0% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,833 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 3,326 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Noble Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new position in shares of Noble Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Noble Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids worldwide. It owns, operates, develops, and acquires domestic midstream infrastructure assets in the DJ and Delaware Basins. It principal projects are primarily located in the US unconventional basins and various global offshore conventional basins.

