Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for EQT Midstream Partners (EQM)

EQT Midstream Partners (NYSE: EQM) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

8/29/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $64.00 to $60.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/21/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Corp from $64.00 to $62.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/17/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $65.00 to $61.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/17/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners had its price target lowered by analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH from $81.00 to $29.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/17/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $66.00 to $62.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/31/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “EQT Midstream Partners, LP is formed to own, operate, acquire and develop midstream assets in the Appalachian Basin. The Company provides substantially all of its natural gas transmission, storage and gathering services under contracts with fixed reservation and/or usage fees. It operates primarily in the Marcellus Shale area of southern Pennsylvania and northern West Virginia. EQT Midstream Partners, LP is based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. “

7/30/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $77.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $69.00.

7/30/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $58.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “EQT Midstream Partners, LP is formed to own, operate, acquire and develop midstream assets in the Appalachian Basin. The Company provides substantially all of its natural gas transmission, storage and gathering services under contracts with fixed reservation and/or usage fees. It operates primarily in the Marcellus Shale area of southern Pennsylvania and northern West Virginia. EQT Midstream Partners, LP is based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. “

7/27/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Corp from $66.00 to $64.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

7/27/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $61.00 price target on the stock.

7/27/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $73.00 to $66.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/25/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock.

7/16/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “EQT Midstream Partners, LP is formed to own, operate, acquire and develop midstream assets in the Appalachian Basin. The Company provides substantially all of its natural gas transmission, storage and gathering services under contracts with fixed reservation and/or usage fees. It operates primarily in the Marcellus Shale area of southern Pennsylvania and northern West Virginia. EQT Midstream Partners, LP is based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. “

7/13/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $71.00 to $65.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/11/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $68.00 to $64.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/4/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “EQT Midstream Partners, LP is formed to own, operate, acquire and develop midstream assets in the Appalachian Basin. The Company provides substantially all of its natural gas transmission, storage and gathering services under contracts with fixed reservation and/or usage fees. It operates primarily in the Marcellus Shale area of southern Pennsylvania and northern West Virginia. EQT Midstream Partners, LP is based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. “

EQM traded up $0.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $57.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 345,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 578,016. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. EQT Midstream Partners LP has a 1 year low of $48.91 and a 1 year high of $77.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 0.96.

Get EQT Midstream Partners LP alerts:

EQT Midstream Partners (NYSE:EQM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The pipeline company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $269.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.61 million. EQT Midstream Partners had a net margin of 63.76% and a return on equity of 26.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. equities analysts anticipate that EQT Midstream Partners LP will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 3rd were given a dividend of $1.09 per share. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 2nd. This is a positive change from EQT Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. EQT Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is presently 84.01%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQM. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of EQT Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Ostrum Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of EQT Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in shares of EQT Midstream Partners by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,753 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 987 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC raised its position in shares of EQT Midstream Partners by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 4,373 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 917 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EQT Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $262,000. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EQT Midstream Partners, LP provides natural gas gathering, transmission, and storage services in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. The company owns, operates, acquires, and develops midstream assets in the Appalachian Basin. The company also owned approximately 300 miles of high pressure gathering lines and 1,500 miles of federal energy regulatory commission (FERC) regulated low pressure gathering lines; and approximately 950 miles of FERC regulated interstate pipelines.

Featured Article: Diversification

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Midstream Partners LP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT Midstream Partners LP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.