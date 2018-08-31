Weight Watchers International (WTW) Coverage Initiated at Oppenheimer

Analysts at Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Weight Watchers International (NYSE:WTW) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 30.18% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered Weight Watchers International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Weight Watchers International from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Weight Watchers International from $103.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Weight Watchers International to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Weight Watchers International in a research report on Monday, July 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Weight Watchers International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.60.

Shares of WTW opened at $75.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 45.62, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 3.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.77. Weight Watchers International has a 52 week low of $40.93 and a 52 week high of $105.73.

Weight Watchers International (NYSE:WTW) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $409.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.49 million. Weight Watchers International had a negative return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 14.96%. The business’s revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. equities analysts expect that Weight Watchers International will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Weight Watchers International news, insider Corinne Pollier-Bousquet sold 19,923 shares of Weight Watchers International stock in a transaction on Monday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.28, for a total transaction of $1,459,957.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 42,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,105,533.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder S.A. Westend sold 6,000,000 shares of Weight Watchers International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $456,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,032,781 shares of company stock valued at $458,464,981 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Weight Watchers International by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Piermont Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Weight Watchers International by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Piermont Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC raised its stake in Weight Watchers International by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 31,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Weight Watchers International during the 1st quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Weight Watchers International by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644 shares in the last quarter. 91.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Weight Watchers International Company Profile

Weight Watchers International, Inc provides weight management services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: North America, United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and Other. It offers a range of products and services comprising nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches.

