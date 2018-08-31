Wells Fargo & Co Raises Hain Celestial Group (HAIN) Price Target to $28.00

Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) had its price target increased by Wells Fargo & Co from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research report released on Thursday. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on HAIN. Buckingham Research dropped their target price on Hain Celestial Group from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $38.00 target price on Hain Celestial Group and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Maxim Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $40.00 target price (down previously from $50.00) on shares of Hain Celestial Group in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Hain Celestial Group from $39.00 to $31.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, Loop Capital set a $30.00 target price on Hain Celestial Group and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.53.

Get Hain Celestial Group alerts:

NASDAQ HAIN traded up $0.10 on Thursday, reaching $28.44. The stock had a trading volume of 9,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,252,481. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Hain Celestial Group has a 12-month low of $25.41 and a 12-month high of $44.37. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.96.

Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. Hain Celestial Group had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 0.35%. The company had revenue of $619.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $629.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts predict that Hain Celestial Group will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Hain Celestial Group by 2.6% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 72,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845 shares during the period. HGK Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Hain Celestial Group by 19.4% in the second quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. grew its holdings in Hain Celestial Group by 13.3% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Rand Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Hain Celestial Group by 5.7% in the second quarter. Rand Wealth LLC now owns 37,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in Hain Celestial Group by 3.2% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc now owns 76,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after purchasing an additional 2,359 shares during the last quarter. 88.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hain Celestial Group

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells organic and natural products. Its grocery products include infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids foods; diapers and wipes; rice and grain-based products; flour and baking mixes; breads, hot and cold cereals, pasta, condiments, cooking and culinary oils, granolas, and cereal bars; canned, chilled fresh, aseptic, and instant soups; Greek-style yogurts; chilies and packaged grains; chocolates; and nut butters, as well as plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut.

Recommended Story: Fundamental Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Hain Celestial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hain Celestial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.