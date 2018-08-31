Wells Fargo & Company MN Decreases Holdings in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (WWD)

Wells Fargo & Company MN trimmed its position in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 236,646 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,304 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock were worth $18,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,740,873 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $411,391,000 after buying an additional 150,529 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,444,322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,500,000 after purchasing an additional 418,470 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI grew its holdings in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 1,353,719 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,008,000 after purchasing an additional 41,838 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,227,650 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,973,000 after purchasing an additional 242,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 991,484 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,050,000 after purchasing an additional 169,751 shares in the last quarter. 74.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Woodward Inc.Common Stock alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on WWD shares. BidaskClub raised Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. ValuEngine raised Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Barrington Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in a report on Friday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, Wood & Company reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in a report on Monday, July 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.00.

WWD opened at $80.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 25.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.31. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock has a 52-week low of $67.08 and a 52-week high of $89.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The technology company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $588.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $578.51 million. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock had a return on equity of 15.40% and a net margin of 7.59%. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Woodward, Inc.Common Stock will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 21st will be paid a $0.142 dividend. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 20th. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.04%.

In related news, CFO Robert F. Weber, Jr. sold 9,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.09, for a total value of $731,622.15. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,858,251.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Paul Donovan sold 11,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.32, for a total value of $870,048.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 49,734 shares in the company, valued at $3,795,698.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,324 shares of company stock worth $3,175,506 over the last ninety days. 6.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock Profile

Woodward, Inc engages in the provision of control system solutions and components for the aerospace and industrial markets. It operates through the Aerospace and Industrial segments. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and services systems and products for the management of fuel, air, combustion and motion control.

Recommended Story: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD).

Receive News & Ratings for Woodward Inc.Common Stock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodward Inc.Common Stock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.