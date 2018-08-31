Westlake Chemical Co. (WLK) Shares Bought by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) by 21.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,372,944 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,291,053 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned about 0.06% of Westlake Chemical worth $793,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WLK. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical during the 1st quarter worth $101,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical during the 2nd quarter worth $116,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical during the 1st quarter worth $142,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical during the 2nd quarter worth $157,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical during the 1st quarter worth $195,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Westlake Chemical alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Westlake Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price target on shares of Westlake Chemical in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 price target on shares of Westlake Chemical in a report on Monday, August 6th. MED reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Westlake Chemical in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. Finally, Nomura cut Westlake Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $120.00 to $108.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.82.

Shares of Westlake Chemical stock opened at $94.78 on Friday. Westlake Chemical Co. has a 12 month low of $73.68 and a 12 month high of $124.29. The stock has a market cap of $12.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.33, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by ($0.30). Westlake Chemical had a net margin of 18.55% and a return on equity of 19.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that Westlake Chemical Co. will post 8.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. This is a boost from Westlake Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 27th. Westlake Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.28%.

Westlake Chemical Company Profile

Westlake Chemical Corporation manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through two segments, Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment offers polyethylene, styrene monomers, and various ethylene co-products, as well as sells propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen products.

See Also: How Short Selling Works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK).

Receive News & Ratings for Westlake Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westlake Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.