Westwood Holdings Group (WHG) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Westwood Holdings Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th.

WHG stock opened at $57.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $526.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 1.42. Westwood Holdings Group has a 12 month low of $53.51 and a 12 month high of $71.00.

Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The asset manager reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $32.76 million during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group had a net margin of 17.20% and a return on equity of 16.00%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Westwood Holdings Group in the second quarter worth approximately $106,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Westwood Holdings Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $214,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Westwood Holdings Group in the second quarter worth approximately $242,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Westwood Holdings Group by 39.1% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 7,587 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 2,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Westwood Holdings Group by 357.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,007 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 6,255 shares in the last quarter. 67.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Westwood Holdings Group Company Profile

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manages investment assets and provides services for its clients. The company operates in two segments, Advisory and Trust. The Advisory segment provides investment advisory services to corporate retirement plans, public retirement plans, endowments, foundations, individuals, and the Westwood Funds; and investment sub-advisory services to mutual funds, pooled investment vehicles, and its Trust segment.

