WeTrust Price Tops $0.0257 (TRST)

WeTrust (CURRENCY:TRST) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 31st. WeTrust has a market capitalization of $2.37 million and approximately $68,297.00 worth of WeTrust was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, WeTrust has traded 6.4% higher against the dollar. One WeTrust token can currently be purchased for $0.0257 or 0.00000371 BTC on popular exchanges including DDEX, Livecoin, Liqui and HitBTC.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004760 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003122 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014516 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000357 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.55 or 0.00282120 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.74 or 0.00155084 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00035582 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00010951 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

WeTrust Token Profile

WeTrust launched on December 7th, 2016. WeTrust’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 92,147,500 tokens. The official message board for WeTrust is medium.com/wetrust-blog. WeTrust’s official website is www.wetrust.io. The Reddit community for WeTrust is /r/WeTrustPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WeTrust’s official Twitter account is @WeTrustPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

WeTrust Token Trading

WeTrust can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liqui, Livecoin, Bancor Network, HitBTC and DDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WeTrust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WeTrust should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WeTrust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

