WH Smith (SMWH) Receives Hold Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their hold rating on shares of WH Smith (LON:SMWH) in a research note published on Thursday morning.

Several other research firms have also commented on SMWH. Deutsche Bank reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 2,050 ($26.44) target price on shares of WH Smith in a report on Thursday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised WH Smith to a top pick rating in a report on Monday, July 9th. Finally, Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of WH Smith in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. WH Smith presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 2,145 ($27.67).

Shares of LON SMWH opened at GBX 2,062 ($26.60) on Thursday. WH Smith has a 12-month low of GBX 1,635 ($21.09) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,347 ($30.28).

WH Smith Company Profile

WH Smith PLC operates as a retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through two segments, High Street and Travel. The High Street segment sells stationery products, including greetings cards, general stationery, art and craft, and gifting products; news and impulse products, such as newspapers, magazines, confectionery, and drinks; and books.

